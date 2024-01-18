Celebrate Lunar New Year At Westfield Garden State Plaza

The mall will be celebrating Lunar New Year on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. To honor the year of the dragon, the event will feature a dragon lion dance, live performances and traditional dances

The traditional Korean, Chinese, and Filipino dances taking place at the Lunar New Year event will be performed by a variety of northern New Jersey schools and organizations, including:

Asian American Dragon Lion Dance Association, Hea Sun Jung Korean Traditional Dance Academy of NJ, Woorigarak Korean Cultural Arts Center, The Amazing Filipiniana Dance Ensemble of NJ, Hope Sing Dance Art Troupe, and Philippine Nurses Association of NJ, Bergen/Passaic Chapter.

The celebration will occur at the Family Entertainment Court on Level 1 near Pandora.

