CDC Reportedly Reduces Scope Of Foodborne Illness Tracking

The agency is now tracking just two pathogens instead of the usual eight, NBC News reports.

As of Tuesday, July 1, the Foodborne Diseases Active Surveillance Network (FoodNet) is only monitoring for salmonella and Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC),

Previously, the program also tracked listeria, shigella, campylobacter, cyclospora, vibrio, and Yersinia.

Some of those illnesses can cause severe or life-threatening illness, especially in newborns, pregnant people, and those with weakened immune systems.

The CDC has not provided a public explanation for the decision, raising concerns among advocates about the nation’s ability to respond to food safety threats.

