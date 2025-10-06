CDC Approves Revamped Vaccine Rules, Emphasizes Patient Choice On Covid-19 Shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) adopted the new guidelines on Monday, Oct. 6, following recommendations from its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

The update introduces “individual-based decision-making” for COVID-19 vaccinations — a major change from the agency’s previous universal recommendation for all individuals ages 6 months and older.

Under the new approach, doctors, nurses, and pharmacists will discuss risks and benefits with patients before vaccination, tailoring recommendations based on individual health conditions.

The CDC said the change reflects data showing that uptake of seasonal boosters has been low and that risk-benefit considerations vary depending on age and medical status.

“Informed consent is back,” Acting CDC Director and Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Jim O’Neill. “CDC’s 2022 blanket recommendation for perpetual COVID-19 boosters deterred health care providers from talking about the risks and benefits of vaccination for the individual patient or parent. That changes today.

“I commend the doctors and public health experts of ACIP for educating Americans about important vaccine safety signals. I also thank President Trump for his leadership in making sure we protect children from unintended side effects during routine immunization.”

According to CDC data, nearly 85 percent of US adults received a primary COVID vaccine series, but only 23 percent followed the agency’s most recent booster guidance.

The new schedule also includes a recommendation for toddlers through age 3 to receive a standalone chickenpox vaccine instead of the combined measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (MMRV) shot.

The CDC said studies found a slightly higher risk of fever-related seizures in children 12 to 23 months old after receiving the combination shot.

For more details, see the CDC’s updated immunization schedule at cdc.gov

