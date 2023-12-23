Cause Of Death Revealed For NJ '8 Mile' Actor Who Rap-Battled Eminem: Report

Family of 46-year-old Breedlove said the Newark resident died in his sleep at home on Sunday, Sept. 24, the outlet said.

The official cause of death — revealed Friday, Dec. 22 — was found to have been "acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol," PEOPLE said citing the New Jersey's Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner.

Breedlove's death was ruled accidental, PEOPLE noted.

Daily Voice has reached out to the state medical examiner's office for comment.

Breedlove was known as "Lotto" since his part in the 2002 movie with Em that serves as a career highlight.

His mother, Patricia, penned a tribute (which appears to have since been deleted) to him on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

"Nashawn's departure from this world has left an immense void in my life, one that words cannot fully express," she wrote. "I can't put into words the pain and hurt that I feel. He was not just my son; he was a remarkable man whose character and strength inspired all who crossed his path."

Interment was held at Hollywood Memorial Park in Union, on Oct. 6.

