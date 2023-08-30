Caught: Fugitive Gang Member Wanted For Attempted Murder Nabbed By Mahwah PD

Hakeem “Flow Cash” Jamison, 28, was a passenger in a 2005 Mercedes E500 driven by a Vermont woman who committed several motor vehicle violations before Officer John Lange stopped her on the northbound highway near the Route 287 flyover, Capt. Guido Bussinelli said.

Sgt. Richard Albro quickly joined his colleague during the 10:15 a.m. stop on Monday, Aug. 28, the captain said.

After getting conflicting stories from the driver, 44-year-old Jill Steele, and Jamison, who initially refused to identify himself, they called for a police dog, Bussinelli said.

Armani, handled by Bergen County Sheriff’s Officer Dario Terrana, indicated drugs were in the vehicle, which prompted a search that turned up more than five ounces of cocaine, the captain said.

Both were taken into custody and the vehicle was seized, he said.

Authorities in New York City have identified Jamison as a member of the 8 Trey Crip set from Woodside, Queens – also known as “Tru Cash Gettas” – which they said has been at war with another Crip subset from Astoria since August 2018.

Social media and taunting rap videos have fueled the feud, leading to the indictments earlier this year of nearly two dozen participants -- including Jamison -- for a series of fatal and otherwise serious broad-daylight shootings at a pair of Queens public housing projects.

In one instance, Jamison and a fellow 8 Trey member were hanging out in a playground with a group of residents and their young children when two rivals approached and opened fire, authorities said.

Jamison and the man he was with shot back at them, they said.

“Remarkably, no one was injured,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in announcing the indictments this past February.

In another incident, a gunman fired at Jamison from the back of a scooter driven by a fellow Astoria gang member, Katz said.

Once an aspiring rapper, Jamison was described by an NYPD captain following one of his arrests as a “real, real bad guy.”

He's been charged or tied to a series of shootings over the past decade or so and once got the better of an undercover officer before a couple of good Samaritans jumped in and helped subdue him, the NYPD said.

Mahwah police charged both Jamison and Steele with illegal drug possession for both the cocaine and an unspecified amount of synthetic cannabinoid, Bussinelli said.

Steele also received summonses for the motor vehicle violations, the captain said.

Both were sent to the Bergen County Jail, where Jamison will remain while the NYPD Warrant Squad moves to extradite him.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.