Caught! Ex-Con Charged With Hit-Run Death Of Woodland Park Woman

Abdullah Parker, 57, was charged with vehicular homicide in the Oct. 15 death of Lillian Zamlout as she walked in the area of McBride Avenue and Hughes Place in town.

Zamlout was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center after Parker's black Honda Odyssey bounded onto the sidewalk and hit her, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later, they said.

A search for the driver ended with Parker sent to the Passaic County Jail on Friday, Oct. 20.

It turns out Parker had just been released from the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday following his arrest for an assault in Hackensack two days earlier, records show

Lillian Samir Zamlout (Feb. 17, 1992 ~ Oct. 15, 2023)

Arrangements include visitation from 10 a.m. to noon this Monday, Oct. 23, at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church in Little Falls, followed by a funeral service at the church. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.

Parker, who most recently worked as a BJ’s stock clerk, has a criminal record stretching back more than a decade. Although several arrests were for shoplifting and drug-related offenses, he’s also been charged with robbery, tampering with public records, a probation violation and being a fugitive from justice, criminal records show.

In addition to vehicular homicide – also known as death by auto – detectives charged Parker with leaving the scene of an accident and endangering an injured victim, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Woodland Park Chief of Police John Uzzalino said in a joint announcement on Friday.

