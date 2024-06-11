Caught: Couple Charged In Cold-Blooded Killing Of Paterson Man

Mathew X. Amaro, 27, shot Twahee Howard in the area of Chadwick and Weiss streets shortly before 9 p.m. June 2, authorities said.

Howard, 44, was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center of multiple gunshot wounds a short time later.

Amaro is charged with murder, conspiracy, and drug and weapons offenses, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said in announcing the arrests on Tuesday, June 11.

Charged with conspiracy to commit murder and drug offenses, they added, is Tiffany Medina, 26.

Valdes and Abbassi didn’t describe the circumstances of the shooting, nor whether there may or may not be any other assailants.

All they did say was that “during the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Mathew Amaro and Tiffany Medina were involved in the incident.”

Both were arrested Monday, they said in a joint release issued Tuesday morning.

Amaro remained held in the Bergen County Jail and Medina in the Passaic County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Visitation with Twahee’s loved ones will be from 4 to 7 p.m. this Friday, June 14, at Bragg Funeral Home, 256 Rosa Parks Boulevard: (973) 278-6330.

A service at the funeral home will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by burial in Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 22-21 Maple Ave, Fair Lawn.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.