New Update: 5 Soldiers Shot, Suspect Apprehended After Incident At Fort Stewart

Five soldiers were shot and a suspect has been apprehended after an incident at Fort Stewart, the largest Army installation east of the Mississippi River, late Wednesday morning, Aug. 6.

The incident began just before 11 a.m., leading to the facility's lockdown. The lockdown was lifted at around 12:10 p.m.

According to a statement posted on the official Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield Facebook page, the five were shot in an active shooter incident in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area.

"All soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment," the statement said. "There is no active threat to the community."

The installation was locked down at 11:04 a.m. The shooter was apprehended at 11:35 a.m.

"The incident remains under investigation and no additional information will be released until the investigation is complete," according to the statement.

Located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is home to the 3rd Infantry Division and houses more than 10,000 soldiers, family members, and Army civilian employees.

The sprawling base covers approximately 280,000 acres and has played a key role in the training and deployment of active and reserve Army units since World War II.

The base’s history is deeply tied to US military readiness, having served as an antiaircraft artillery training center during World War II and a staging ground during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

It has also been a vital training and deployment hub through the Korean, Vietnam, and Gulf wars.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

