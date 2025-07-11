Casting Call Seeks 'Curvy Women With Breast Augmentation' For NJ Film Shoot On Yacht

Grant Wilfrey Casting is seeking "curvy women with breast augmentation" for a feature film shooting in New Jersey from Monday, July 14 through Thursday, July 17.

The scene requires extras to wear a bikini on a yacht, showing off those curves. The shoot pays $1,000 for 10 hours.

Interested parties should email 72hours@gwcnyc.com with subject line “IG YACHT BIKINI” and include their:

Name

Phone number

Are they a SAG-AFTRA member or non-union?

Their height, weight, bust x waist x hips, dress/pants size, shoe size

If they have any visible tattoos

Confirm they are over 18 and local to NY/NJ

Attach current non-professional photos, including one in a bikini

If they are comfortable working on a boat.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.