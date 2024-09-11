Cast Of 'Happy Gilmore 2' Revealed As Production Begins In North Jersey

Netflix announced some big names for "Happy Gilmore 2," which is set to film throughout North Jersey.

Christopher McDonald, who played the iconic villain Shooter will be returning, Netflix confirmed in a post on social media on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The streaming outlet also confirmed Julia Bowen, who played Happy's love interest in the 1996 comedy classic, will also be returning.

Other new celebrity cast hitting the links include rapper/actor/professional wrestler Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce, Nick Swardson, and Benny Safdie, according to IMDB.

Sandler revealed on Instagram the film began production on Monday, Sept. 9.

