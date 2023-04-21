Cartwheeling Kid Goes Viral: NJ Teelball Player Gets Shoutout From ESPN, GMA

Mattea DiGirolamo, a 6-year-old Kenilworth kindergartener, is going viral for her unique approach to base-running.

At a recent T-ball game while playing for the Kenilworth Rockhounds, Mattea hit the ball and decided to elude the defense by cartwheeling her way to first base. And it worked!

A video of her exploits has almost two million views on Twitter and has been shared by NBC Sports, ESPN and got a shoutout on Good Morning America and the Today Show.

According to her parents, Sal and Brittany, Mattea learned how to do cartwheels at Twin Kicks Karate in Kenilworth, where she is a yellow belt. She also takes gymnastics.

Mattea is a big Yankees fan who recently attended her first game at Yankee Stadium and also roots for the New Jersey Devils.

No word if the Yankees or Mets will try the cartwheel approach in their next game.

