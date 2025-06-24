Fair 100°

Cars Explode In Flames After Power Line Falls In Bergen County (Video)

Two vehicles burst into flames after a power line came crashing down on a steamy Tuesday afternoon, June 24, in Bergen County, sources tell Daily Voice (scroll for video).

Car fires on Lanza Avenue in Garfield.

 Photo Credit: Adam Saleh for Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The fire broke out around Lanza Avenue near Midland Avenue in Garfield, where footage from the scene shows thick smoke and flames engulfing two cars on the roadway at approximately 2:50 p.m.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to douse the flames as heat scorched the region.

Injuries were not immediately known.

Tuesday was a record-breaking day for heat in the region, the National Weather Service reported. As of 4 p.m., temperatures had reached 99 degrees.

