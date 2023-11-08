Career Criminal From Cliffside With Tattooed Message For Police Busted At Motel Off Route 46

David B. Weber, 41, has a history of arrests for theft, fraud, receiving stolen property, making terroristic threats and minor weapons possession – nearly all of them connected to heroin or other drug use out of several Bergen County towns.

He's also known to area law enforcement thanks to a tattoo on his balding head that says “F*ck The Police.”

Weber, whose last known address was in Cliffside Park, is still awaiting trial on drug and weapons charges out of Fairview from last December.

A judge had released him only a day after that arrest, according to jail records.

This time, South Hackensack Officer Kyle Skelley seized Weber after a warranted search of his room at the Travel Lodge Motel on Oct. 30 turned up a half-ounce of cocaine and prescription medications, along with scales, empty capsules and other materials used to package drugs for sale, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.

Weber has ordinarily passed through the jail quickly following each arrest. This time, however, a judge ordered that he remain held indefinitely as his case proceeds.

