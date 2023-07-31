CardiGate? NJ Rapper Asked To Be Splashed Moments Before Concertgoer Hurled Drink

After going viral for throwing a microphone at an audience member who threw a drink at her during a Las Vegas concert, new footage shows Tenafly's Cardi B had asked to get wet.

Someone on stage encouraged Cardi B to get splashed with water, and so the rapper asked fans to cool her off with water from a nearby pool during her Saturday, July 29 performance (though in more X-rated terms).

According to Daily Voice sources at the event, the audience member threw water from a personal cup she was drinking out of, about 10 minutes after people stopped splashing Cardi — prompting the mic toss.

The show resumed after security intervened. It was not immediately clear if any charges had been filed.

