Cardi B’s 'Little Miss Drama' Tour Storms The East Coast In Spring 2026

And here’s the added layer: Cardi recently announced she’s expecting her fourth child, her first with NFL star Stefon Diggs. The baby is due before the tour begins, making this run both a comeback and a new chapter.

This run is special because it’s been a long time coming. Cardi’s last real tour was way back in 2019, before she locked in Grammy wins, chart records, and viral domination. Now she’s stepping out with her long-awaited second album, "Am I the Drama?" and finally giving fans a proper arena spectacle. From production to setlist, expect everything bigger, louder, and unapologetically Cardi.

Here’s where she’s landing across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic:

Cardi B—born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar in the Bronx in 1992—has built her career on being impossible to ignore. At 33, she’s got a Grammy, multiple Billboard and American Music Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, Guinness World Records, and a Time “100 Most Influential” nod. She’s famous for turning her personality into a brand, whether it’s the viral “Okurrr” trill or her no-filter approach to fame.

And of course, the hits. “Bodak Yellow” put her on the map, “I Like It” cemented her as global, “WAP” crashed the internet, and “Up” proved she wasn’t slowing down. These tracks aren’t just songs, they’re cultural moments.

So if you’re anywhere near those cities, this is your shot. The Little Miss Drama Tour is Cardi in full force. Don’t wait around to see what friends post later. Get your tickets. Be in the building.

