Carbon Monoxide Dangers Prompt Large Water Heater Recall

VESTA.DS issued the recall for about 36,700 VST-brand gas-fired tankless water heaters sold in the US, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Oct. 16. Around 3,500 heaters were purchased in Canada.

The exhaust duct can crack, allowing toxic gases to leak indoors and creating a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning that could lead to serious injury or death. No injuries have been reported, but there have been 33 reports of cracked exhaust ducts, according to the CPSC.

The recall includes Series VT, VR, and VR Plus units with model numbers such as VRS-150, VRS-199, VRP-150, and VRP-199. The model number is printed on a white label near the top of the water heater.

The recalled models were sold at plumbing supply stores nationwide. They were available between May 2017 and July 2025 for $480 to $1,340.

Customers should stop using the recalled units immediately and contact VESTA.DS for a free repair by a certified technician. Homeowners who must continue using the water heater while waiting for a repair should have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

You can learn more about the recall on the recall's website or by calling 888-505-5525.

