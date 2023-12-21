Fair 34°

Car Wash Attendant From Hudson Charged With Sexually Assaulting Bergen Pre-Teen

A Union City car wash attendant sexually assaulted a pre-teen in Fairview multiple times, authorities charged.

Cesar Ixcoy-Perez

Jerry DeMarco
Cesar Ixcoy-Perez, 35, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 19, and charged with assaulting the victim twice in November 2020, jail records show.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives from his Special Victims Unit discovered two assaults after being alerted by Fairview police earlier this month.

Ixcoy-Perez, who’s listed in jail records as a Guatemalan national living in Union City, was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, as well as lesser child endangerment count.

He remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail.

Musella thanked Fairview police and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance.

