The crash involved Pascack Valley Line Train #1633, which was scheduled to arrive in Spring Valley at 7:15 p.m., and happened on Anderson Street around 6:50 p.m.

Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

The crash caused a cascade of delays.

Last week, a car was struck by a train in Hackensack — that one was the second of its kind in 24 hours in Bergen County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.