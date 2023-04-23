A Few Clouds 65°

SHARE

Car Overturns On Garden State Parkway

A vehicle overturned on the Garden State Parkway, jamming traffic on the northbound side Sunday, April 23.

At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: 511nj.org
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. in Toms River, just south of Exit 83.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE