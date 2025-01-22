Car Lifted Off Crossing Guard Struck In Fair Lawn

The crossing guard was hit by a 2022 Toyota Camry driven by a 22-year-old Fair Lawn resident who was making a left turn from Arnold Street onto Hopper Avenue, around 8:40 a.m., police said in a news release.

Rescuers lifted the car off of the victim, who was found lying in the roadway with injuries, sources said. The driver remained at the scene following the crash.

The victim was taken by the Fair Lawn Ambulance Corps to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson for treatment.

