Fair

SHARE

Car Lifted Off Crossing Guard Struck In Fair Lawn

A 71-year-old crossing guard was struck by a car in Fair Lawn on Wednesday morning, Jan. 22, while assisting children at a busy intersection, police said.

At the scene of the crash

At the scene of the crash

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
At the scene of the crash

At the scene of the crash

Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The crossing guard was hit by a 2022 Toyota Camry driven by a 22-year-old Fair Lawn resident who was making a left turn from Arnold Street onto Hopper Avenue, around 8:40 a.m., police said in a news release.

Rescuers lifted the car off of the victim, who was found lying in the roadway with injuries, sources said. The driver remained at the scene following the crash.

The victim was taken by the Fair Lawn Ambulance Corps to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson for treatment. 

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE