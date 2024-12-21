Fair and Breezy 26°

Car Crashes Into Englewood Church, 2 Checked for Injuries

Two people are being checked for injuries after their car crashed into a Bergen County church, authorities said. 

Firefighters were called to the intersection of Lafayette Place and Englewood Avenue after a car crashed through a church Saturday morning, Dec. 21. 

 Photo Credit: Englewood Fire Department
Josh Lanier
The crash was reported Saturday morning, Dec. 21, at the intersection of Lafayette Place and Englewood Avenue, Englewood firefighters said. 

Authorities did not say what building the car hit, but witnesses in the area told Daily Voice that it crashed through the wall of Iglesia Cristiana La Luz De La Vida (Light of the Life Christian Church), at 66 Lafayette Place. 

Calls to the church, firefighters, and police were not immediately returned. 

