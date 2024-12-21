Car Crashes Into Englewood Church, 2 Checked for Injuries

The crash was reported Saturday morning, Dec. 21, at the intersection of Lafayette Place and Englewood Avenue, Englewood firefighters said.

Authorities did not say what building the car hit, but witnesses in the area told Daily Voice that it crashed through the wall of Iglesia Cristiana La Luz De La Vida (Light of the Life Christian Church), at 66 Lafayette Place.

Calls to the church, firefighters, and police were not immediately returned.

