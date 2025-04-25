Captured! PA Man Who Sexually Assaulted NJ Girl, 12, Apprehended By US Marshals: Prosecutor

Shane Hennesy, a Newtown Square resident, was arrested by US Marshals at 6 a.m. in Morgantown, Pa., by U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division and the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force – Reading Division. Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pine Hill Police Chief Christopher Winters said.

Hennesy initially met the girl online and the sexual assaults occurred between December 2024 and January 2025, authorities said.

Hennesy was charged in February with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said. Hennesy will be remanded to the Berks County Jail in Pennsylvania, pending extradition to New Jersey, authorities said.

