Cannoli Your Way: This New North Jersey Shop Lets You Build The Perfect Italian Treat

The Cannoli Shop, a build-your-own cannoli experience, has opened in Fairfield. The store at 376 Hollywood Avenue started its soft opening on Thursday, Jan. 25.

The shop was founded by Nick D'Anna, also known as the "Cannoli Guy" behind Carrello Di Cannoli. Since 2020, the mobile dessert service has brought personalized cannoli to weddings and private events.

Cannoli lovers can experience the same made-your-way Italian desserts at D'Anna's first storefront.

"Located in the heart of the Garden State, The Cannoli Shop specializes in hand-crafted, freshly filled cannoli featuring a perfectly sweet ricotta filling—just like Nonna used to make," the shop's website said. "Whether you're grabbing a quick treat or celebrating with friends and family, you’ll experience the expertise and passion of "The Cannoli Guy" in every bite."

The shop specializes in custom-made, hand-piped cannoli, letting customers choose their shell, creamy ricotta filling. You can also pick from more than 15 toppings like crushed pistachios, chocolate chips, and candied orange peel.

Each cannoli is filled fresh to order, delivering a crisp bite and authentic Italian flavor.

"For the next month, we're offering a sneak peek at our space — and we'd love for you to be part of this special, early experience," the shop posted on Instagram.

The Cannoli Shop also serves espresso-based drinks to pair with the classic Italian treat, creating a café-style experience with a focus on quality and tradition.

The shop's opening comes as the cannoli industry is seeing rapid growth. According to Virtue Market Research, global cannoli sales hit $40.6 billion in 2022 and are forecasted to reach $52.2 billion by 2030.

The shop's soft opening hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

A grand opening will also be held in the coming weeks, the shop said.

