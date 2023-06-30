Cannoli Controversy: Why Fans Are Slamming Teresa Giudice Over Baking Clip

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice is taking heat for a seemingly sweet video promoting her cannoli cupcake recipe.

Fans — err, maybe adversaries — were quick to note that Tre "copied her cousin Kathy," famously a baker who owns Wyckoff pizzeria, Pizza Love.

That is, Kathy Wakile, who one person said was the "Queen of Cannoli."

"Not Kathy’s dessert!!!! 😂😂😂😂," another wrote.

Wakile and Giudice have apparently been estranged since the Season 4 RHONJ reunion, when Wakile called Giudice's dad a coward and mom a "f---ing liar."

Tre's fans were quick to jump to her defense.

"Kathy didn’t invent cannolis," they said.

Wakile promoted her cannoli kit on Instagram for Valentine's Day.

It wasn't immediately clear whether or not the cousins were privy to the drama, though Kathy shared the following quote to her Instagram story on Friday, June 30 — a day after Giudice posted her cannoli-baking video — and captioned it, "To all of my family and friends... and everyone who needs a little reminder."

