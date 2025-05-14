Candace Owens Reveals She Was Target Of NJ Man's Online Death Threats

Owens, who was born in White Plains, NY and raised in Stamford, CT, said she was contacted by the FBI last September following her viral debate with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, in which she criticized the late Rabbi Menachem Schneerson. But despite being told a suspect had been arrested, she says federal authorities refused to disclose any details.

“We were obviously confused,” Owens said in a social media post. “How could the DOJ move to arrest and charge someone but keep the target of the crime in the dark?”

On Tuesday, May 13, Owens said she finally learned the name of the man who had threatened her: Haim Braverman, 47, of Morris Plains. Federal court records show Braverman pleaded guilty to transmitting threats in interstate commerce earlier this spring.

In a September 2024 video, Braverman, holding a bat, threatened Owens by name, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, who did not name the victim. According to the complaint, Braverman said:

“If I could fking kill you right now, I would... I’d kill you. Dead… I’m threatening a death sentence against [the commentator].”**

He also wrote: “[The commentator] needs to be killed.”

In a group chat, Braverman reportedly added:

“I will go to prison, gladly find her and kill her… I will find a fking weapon and fking kill her.”

Owens said she only just found out about the group chat and the extent of the threats. “The motive of the crime was made clear to me by the FBI today,” she said. “Haim wanted to murder me because of my @piersmorgan debate.”

Owens faced backlash for antisemitic remarks in 2024, which ultimately led to her firing from "The Daily Wire," the conservative media outlet co-founded by Ben Shapiro, as reported by CNN.

Braverman is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 15, 2025. The investigation was led by the FBI and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

