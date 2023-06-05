Canadian Visitor, 61, Struck Crossing River Road In Edgewater

The driver, 36, from Edgewater, told police she had the green light while heading north on River Road at the intersection of Gorge Road shortly after midnight Sunday, June 4, Detective Lt. Steven Tibus said.

A female suddenly darted across the street, the driver told police, so she swerved to avoid her -- then hit the victim, who was clad in dark clothing behind her, the lieutenant said.

The victim from Quebec told police that he was running across the street, too, when he was struck, Tibus said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, the lieutenant said.

Police, meanwhile, are continuing an investigation.

