Cakes Sold Nationally At Walmart Recalled Due To Possible Peanut Presence: FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it is recalling a specific cake that was sold at Walmart stores across the country due to a mislabeling issue.

David's Cookies issued an alert regarding its "Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake" with the lot code (see above photo) of #BS23212 which may in fact be "Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake."

According to the FDA, the recalled cakes were mislabeled and does not depict peanuts as a key ingredient in the item, and also lacks a peanut allergen warning.

The recalled items are in a 7-ounce, clear plastic package with the lot key in the top of the package. Officials said that the issue was discovered during the label and packaging stage, though some were shipped out to Walmart locations.

There have been no illnesses in connection to the mislabeled cakes.

David's Cookies is coordinating with Walmart to block all "Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake" and "Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake," though some of the recalled items may have already been purchased, the FDA cautioned.

Further, Walmart has "(removed the items) from their distribution centers and store registers, so no consumer is able to purchase either of these products until further investigation and resolutions have been completed by David’s Cookies and Walmart," according to a company official.

"The Walmart distribution center distributing the mislabeled product has been identified and David’s Cookies and Walmart will continue to work to correct the situation and prevent further shipments to stores."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.