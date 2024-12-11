Cadillac Flips On Route 208 Sending One Person To Hospital (Photos)

The white Cadillac SUV traveling south overturned near the Lincoln Avenue and Harristown Road exits in Glen Rock and Hawthorne, Loving said.

Emergency crews from Glen Rock and Hawthorne, including police, fire, and EMS, responded to the crash. At least one person in the vehicle was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The Glen Rock Volunteer Fire Department assisted in clearing the scene, and a tow truck was used to remove the overturned vehicle from the roadway, allowing traffic to resume.

No additional details about the cause of the crash or the condition of the injured individual were immediately available.

