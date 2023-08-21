Bystanders In Fair Lawn Hold Down Driver Who Tried To Run From Head-On Crash

Carlton Wallace, 53, Pennsauken was headed east on Lincoln Avenue when his Chevy Impala struck a telephone pole and he veered into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle, late last week, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Eric Eleshewich said.

Wallace got out and tried to run and was held down by people at the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, the sergeant said.

Why he tried fleeing wasn't immediately clear.

Wallace was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Eleshewich said.

No other injuries were reported.

