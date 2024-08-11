Fair 78°

Buzzer-Beater Takedown Makes Sebastian Rivera First Rutgers Wrestler To Medal At Olympics

Sebastian Rivera is going down in Rutgers University history.

Sebastian Rivera at the Paris Olympics with his family.

 Photo Credit: sebastiannriveraa Instagram
Cecilia Levine
The Toms River native, who finished his final Scarlet Knight season as a grad student with a 30-1 record, became the university's first grappler to medal at the Olympic games.

Rivera took home a bronze in the 65kg freestyle for Puerto Rico with a buzzer-beater takedown of Mongolia's Tulga Tumur-Ochir on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Click here for a breakdown of Rivera's Olympic run from Rutgers Athletics and here to watch his buzzer-beater takedown.

