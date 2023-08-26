Busted: Repeat Offender Got Car Loan Using Hillsdale Resident's Stolen ID, Police Charge

Taheim J. Hart, 26, of Staten Island was arrested in Newark this past January for using a driver's license bearing the victim's name and information, Hillsdale Police Sgt. Travis Woods said.

Hillsdale detectives investigating the theft of the resident's identity tied Hart to the car loan, obtained in North Carolina, among other expenses, the sergeant said.

A warrant was issued for Hart, who was arrested in New York for a probation violation, Woods said.

Hillsdale detectives obtained a fugitive warrant and Hart was extradited to New Jersey on Tuesday, Aug. 22, to face ID theft charges out of their town.

A judge in Hackensack released him the following day under New Jersey's bail reform law.

Whether Hart will answer the charges in Bergen County -- as well as in Newark and East Greenwich, CT, where he also has outstanding warrants -- remains to be seen.

Hart has a long history of offenses for burglaries and robberies, among other crimes, records show.

