Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Repeat Offender With Pursuit History Hits Cresskill Police Cruiser Head On, Slams Into Another
Business

You're Welcome, New Jersey: Mr. Cupcakes Rolls Out Italian Rainbow Treat

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Italian rainbow cupcake. Yes please.
Italian rainbow cupcake. Yes please. Photo Credit: Mr. Cupcakes

First the cookie. Then the doughnut. Now the cupcake.

Mr. Cupcake has rolled out the Italian Rainbow Cupcake

It's the newest addition to the cupcake shop's "Over The Top" category: Green, yellow and red layered almond cake -- dipped in chocolate ganache and topped with two Italian rainbow cookies.

Late last year, the cupcake shop rolled out Fiona's Fab Flava as the first "Over The Top" option (think, blueberry pancake).

Too good to be true? Only one way to find out.

Mr. Cupcakes has locations in Clifton, Hawthorne, Oradell, Paramus and Garfield.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.