You're Welcome, New Jersey: Mr. Cupcakes Rolls Out Italian Rainbow Treat

First the cookie. Then the doughnut. Now the cupcake.

Mr. Cupcake has rolled out the Italian Rainbow Cupcake

It's the newest addition to the cupcake shop's "Over The Top" category: Green, yellow and red layered almond cake -- dipped in chocolate ganache and topped with two Italian rainbow cookies.

Late last year, the cupcake shop rolled out Fiona's Fab Flava as the first "Over The Top" option (think, blueberry pancake).

Too good to be true? Only one way to find out.

Mr. Cupcakes has locations in Clifton, Hawthorne, Oradell, Paramus and Garfield.

