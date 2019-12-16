Contact Us
Business

Yelp Releases 2019 List Of Top 50 Places To Eat In North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Wich One in Cliffside Park was named to Yelp's latest list of 50 top restaurants in North Jersey.
Wich One in Cliffside Park was named to Yelp's latest list of 50 top restaurants in North Jersey. Photo Credit: @revciancio (Courtesy of Wich One)

Gyros, hot pot, tacos and more: Yelp has released its annual list of top places to eat in North Jersey.

The website ranked businesses in the restaurant category using the total number of volume and ratings.

The top spot goes to Missy's Main Street Cafe in Rockaway,

Tenants above the cafe say remember the restaurant when it was a deli called Harvey's. The ownership changed hands many times over the years.

In August 2015, Missy's current owners Missy and Kellene, made their dream of owning a small, local cafe a reality and opened up shop.

Missy's is dishing up some of the best diner classics in the state -- and for a fair price.

Missy's Main Street Cafe is serving up some of the best food in the state, according to Yelp.

Missy's Main Street Cafe

The second best restaurant is Korai Kitchen , Jersey City's first Bangladeshi eatery. Peck Peck Chicken , a Korean fried chicken joint in Teaneck, snagged the third spot.

Other popular locales named to Yelp's report are Cyndia's (Totowa), Tim's Po-Boys and Wings (Hawthorne), Red White & Que (Kearny), Steve's Burgers (Garfield) and many more.

Click here for the full list.

