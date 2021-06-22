Yard House Opening This Month At Willowbrook Mall, 150 Employees Needed

Yard House is opening later this month at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne.

The bar and grill is known for its curated menu of more than 100 beers on tap and is expected to bring 150 jobs to the community.

This will be Yard House's 83rd location in the U.S., and is set to open June 28.

Each Yard House is built around its expansive bar, which serves as the centerpiece of the restaurant.

A selection of taps are reserved for local and regional beers. In Wayne, these include Nu Juice IPA by Southern Tier Brewing Company, Toasted Lager by Blue Point Brewing Company and Back To Reality IPA by Three 3's Brewing Co.

To complement the expansive beer list, the restaurant’s menu features globally inspired dishes and twists on classics made from scratch daily, ensuring there’s something for everyone who visits.

Ahead of its opening, the restaurant team is looking for passionate beer and hospitality lovers to join its team of servers, cooks, dishwashers, bartenders, hosts and more. Click here to apply.

Yard House, 320 Willowbrook Mall, Wayne.

