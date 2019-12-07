Would You Eat Just The Crust? 'Villa Italian Kitchen' Is Charging $2.75 For It

Villa Italian Kitchen says the crust is what makes their Neapolitan pizza so darn good.

That's why the Morristown-based company selling it on the side starting July 18, for $2.75.

"We are huge pizza crust fans at Villa Italian Kitchen,” said Mimi Wunderlich, the restaurant's director of communications and digital market.

"We know that the crust is everyone’s favorite part of the pizza, so skipping straight to selling pizza crusts only seemed like the perfect idea."

Stop in to see what all the hype is about.

Villa Italian Kitchen has locations at Bergen Town Center and the Garden State Plaza.

