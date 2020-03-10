Woodbridge Native Opens 4 'Sopranos' Inspired Coffee Shops In NJ

Cawfee, ya want some?

Bada Bean Cawfee, a coffee shop inspired by hit HBO show "The Sopranos," is opening four New Jersey locations.

Woodbridge native and entrepreneur Drew Adelman is teaming up with Peter Pannullo, of Holmdel, to bring Bada Bean to Woodbrige, Toms River, Montgomery and Newark.

Their first store -- which was seasonal only -- opened on the Seaside boardwalk in 2018 , but has since closed to focus on year-round shops.

"Paying homage to the mobsters of the past, Bada Bean combines delicious 'cawfee' with a classic, authentic New Jersey experience," the website says, "and some of the most beloved characters and film television scenes to ever come out of the garden state Garden State."

Bada Bean Cawfee Bada Bean Cawfee (via Facebook)

Clips from "The Sopranos," "The Godfather" and "A Bronx Tale" will be playing in loops on televisions in the shops -- set to open in the next six- to- eight weeks, NJ.com reports.

The menu is chock-full of mafia-inspired names like "The Gumad" (hot tea), "Get Whacked" (espresso shot), "Connected Crumb Cakes" and more.

The new locations will be:

Newark: 540 Broad St.

Montgomery: Montgomery Promenade, 1200 Route 206

Toms River: 1922 Hooper Ave.

Woodbridge: Menlo Park Mall, 55 Parsonage Road

Click here for the Bada Bean website.

