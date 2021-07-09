Will Popular Jersey Shore Ice Skating Rink Be Closing?

A popular ice skating rink on the Jersey Shore that's been open for nearly six decades earlier this month announced it would be closing by the end of July.

But the Facebook post has since been removed, causing some confusion.

The Asbury Park Press and Patch both reported that Brick's Ocean Ice Palace & Ocean Hockey Supply posted the following statement to Facebook on Tuesday:

“After almost 60 years of Family Owned & Operated businesses, Ocean Ice Palace & Ocean Hockey Supply will be closing their doors at the end of this month.

We are extremely thankful to all the friends who have become family and customers who have become friends over the years. The decision was not made lightly and certainly not without being given much thought.”

A woman at the rink declined comment when NJ Advance Media called Wednesday, the outlet said. Phone calls and emails placed Thursday were not answered, the outlet said.

Daily Voice's phone call, Facebook message and email placed Friday morning were not returned.

The rink and supply shop are located on Chambersbridge Road, in Brick Township.

