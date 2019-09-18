White Manna Is Serving Meatless Burgers

If it looks like meat, tastes like meat and even bleeds like meat, then it must be meat.

Right? Not necessarily.

Hackensack's iconic White Manna slider joint established in 1946 is embracing the meatless burger -- the "Beyond Burger."

The pea protein patty, not to be confused with the Impossible Burger, is taking the burger industry by storm.

White Manna's classic sliders.

These patties are full-sized burgers -- unlike the sliders that have customers lining up on River Street every day.

A Beyond Burger at White Manna is $7.99 with crinkle cut fries.

Stop into White Manna to try one: 358 River St., Hackensack.

