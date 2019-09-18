Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Man Captured After Wild Stolen Car Chase Charged In Ridgewood Crime Spree
Business

White Manna Is Serving Meatless Burgers

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
White Manna is hopping on the Beyond Burger train.
White Manna is hopping on the Beyond Burger train. Photo Credit: Beyond Burger

If it looks like meat, tastes like meat and even bleeds like meat, then it must be meat.

Right? Not necessarily.

Hackensack's iconic White Manna slider joint established in 1946 is embracing the meatless burger -- the "Beyond Burger."

The pea protein patty, not to be confused with the Impossible Burger, is taking the burger industry by storm.

White Manna's classic sliders.

These patties are full-sized burgers -- unlike the sliders that have customers lining up on River Street every day.

A Beyond Burger at White Manna is $7.99 with crinkle cut fries.

Stop into White Manna to try one: 358 River St., Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.