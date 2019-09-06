Westwood Icon LN Grand Closing: Customers Will Miss Longtime Owner Most

Steve Naginsky can't make it through LN Grand in Westwood before he's stopped by a customer with the same thing to say as the last.

"I can't believe you're closing."

Neither can he.

The general store has been an institution in Westwood for nearly 60 years.

Naginsky doesn't know when he will officially close up shop, but one thing's for sure: It's the end of an era on Westwood Avenue.

"I had people in here crying yesterday," said the Closter native in between helping customers in the aisles.

"It's a family business. We took pride in making sure that people were happy."

LN Grand

Naginsky helps a customer in LN Grand.

Naginsky's grandparents opened the Westwood shop in 1960, and another in Palisades Park that closed in 1997.

Naginsky's parents Barry and Arlene took later over, and employed Steve and his siblings as soon as they were old enough to work.

Once Naginsky graduated college, he started full-time at LN Grand.

He would go on to become one of the most beloved merchants in Westwood.

Longtime employee Elsie Ortiz says Steve will be missed the most when the store closes.

"If you don't have something, Steve orders it for you," the 18-year employee said.

"If you don't have a way home, he'll drive you. If you can't put something together, Steve will do it for you.

"There's nobody like him."

LN Grand 5 & 10 Cent Store, 247 Westwood Ave., Westwood.

