A popular Bergen County ice cream shop is expanding to Jersey City.

Stack Creamery in Westwood will be opening a second location in Jersey City, BoozyBurbs reports.

The shop specializes in customizable ice cream sandwiches and will be opening at 465 Central Ave., the outlet says.

It is not clear exactly when the new digs will open.

The Bergen County location is located at 287 Westwood Ave., in Westwood.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.