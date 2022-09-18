Wegmans Shoppers 'In Bad Mood Forever' After Company Halts Self-Checkout Service

Abusers of the Wegmans SCAN app have ruined a good thing for everyone.

The grocer has discontinued the self-checkout service due to excessive shoplifting, it recently announced.

And customers are fuming.

“Unfortunately, the losses we are experiencing prevent us from continuing to make it available in its current state,” the company said in a statement. “We’ve made the decision to turn off the app until we can make improvements that will meet the needs of our customers and business.”

Information on company losses was not released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.