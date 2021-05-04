'We Are Struggling:' Donations Pour In For NJ Server Stiffed On Tip Due To COVID Restrictions

Donations are pouring in for a New Jersey server who was left without a tip on a large bill due to COVID-related operation restrictions.

“I’m sorry the server gets screwed on this. Don’t kick paying customers out after 90 mins” is the message that accompanied the tipless bill of more than $86 at a restaurant whose management preferred to keep the establishment anonymous, according to the Morristown.NJ Instagram page of business happenings.

The message scrawled on the receipt appears to be the customer’s response to the restaurant’s rule that limits parties to table time of 90 minutes — a rule that has been enforced by numerous eateries throughout the state and beyond.

“Bars and restaurants are operating at 35% so we need to invoke 90 minute table limits to turn tables to keep a constant revenue stream,” the business owner responded in the Instagram post.

“We have gone from bartenders and waiters to social distance police, sanitizing experts, all while wearing masks for 8 plus hours and doing our best to serve our customers.”

Once the story gained traction, donations started pouring in from the community via Venmo in a show of solidarity for the server.

Donations had topped $1,100 as of Sunday morning, according to a screenshot from the business page’s Instagram story.

“As we all know businesses and employees are operating under super strict rules that hinder their personal lives severely,” reads the post.

“In a time that’s rough for everyone... do not be this person. You know the rules before you sit down. If you plan on not tipping because of a mere time limit... leave immediately. People are risking themselves and trying to earn a living.”

The incident — though unfortunate — sparked gratitude from the unnamed business toward all of its true supporters.

“Thanks to everyone in our community who has been supportive and generous during these times.”

