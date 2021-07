Wawa is opening its newest New Jersey location this week.

The Route 70 convenience store complete with a dozen gas pumps will open officially on Thursday, July 29 at 8 a.m.

An additional 13 stores are planned to open before the end of the year, Wawa's website says.

Wawa, 535 Route 70, Brick Township

