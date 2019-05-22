Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
VOTE: Best Ice Cream Shops In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Italian rainbow cookie ice cream from Ice Cream Charlie's in Rutherford.
Italian rainbow cookie ice cream from Ice Cream Charlie's in Rutherford. Photo Credit: Ice Cream Charlie's

The official start of summer is just around the corner and we are screaming! Ice screaming, that is. We at Daily Voice want to know, what's your go-to ice cream shop in Bergen County? Vote below! (Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com and let us know).

Best ice cream in Bergen County?
  • Bischoff's, Teaneck
    26%
  • Conrad's Confectionery, Westwood
    12%
  • Ice Cream Charlie's, Rutherford
    18%
  • Ice Cream by Mike, Ridgewood
    6%
  • Mavi’s Coffee and Patisserie, Fort Lee
    0%
  • Van Dyk's, Ridgewood
    39%

