Viva Margarita Replacing Hackensack Sports Bar

Viva Margarita is opening a fourth location.

The popular Bergen County Mexican restaurant chain will open an outpost on Main Street in Hackensack, BoozyBurbs reports.

The restaurant will replace sports bar Cheers, at 774 Main St.

Viva Margarita has locations in Wallington and Edgewater, and last summer relocated its Cliffside Park restaurant to Anderson Avenue.

The Lawton Avenue spot in Cliffside Park is open for to-go orders.

The Hackensack location is expected to open in late July or early August.

