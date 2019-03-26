Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Vegan Wayne Cafe Has CBD-Infused Options

Cecilia Levine
Quinoa bowls are on the menu at Planted Eats, now open in Wayne.
Quinoa bowls are on the menu at Planted Eats, now open in Wayne. Photo Credit: Elissa Lappostato-Cuellar

A new plant-based eatery opening in Wayne is chock full of CBD-infused menu options.

Planted Eats -- owned by a pair of friends and yoga instructors -- will be offering holistic counseling, detox and cooking workshops, along with CBD cooking parties at its Berdan Avenue location, according to its website.

Menu items include quinoa-oat bowls, superfood crepes, salads, a variety of toast options, baked goods, kombucha on-tap and more.

A Hackensack location is also in the works, the cafe said.

Planted Eats : 61 Berdan Ave., Wayne, ​(201) 487-8787 ( INSTAGRAM )

