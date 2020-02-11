Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
'Vastly Underrated' Walk-Up Elizabeth Hot Dog Joint Named Best In NJ

Tommy's Italian Sausage and Hot Dogs in Elizabeth has some of the best dogs in New Jersey, one food writer says.
Tommy's Italian Sausage and Hot Dogs in Elizabeth has some of the best dogs in New Jersey, one food writer says. Photo Credit: Tommy's Italian Sausage and Hot Dogs Facebook

An iconic Elizabeth hot dog joint was crowned the best hot dog spot in New Jersey.

Tommy's Italian Sausage & Hot Dogs, born in 1969, serves its dogs from the walk-up window on 2nd Avenue.  

Tommy's dogs are "vastly underrated," the article says.

"Created in Newark during a very different time, this isn’t so much your standard dog, but rather a nearly complete meal, served up in half a loaf of the locally favored pizza bread," the rundown reads. 

"In goes an all-beef dog or an Italian sausage (or one of each, that’s totally acceptable), plus an abundance of peppers and onions, plus a mound of thinly sliced fried potatoes."

Tommy's Italian Sausage & Hot Dogs, 900 2nd Ave., Elizabeth

