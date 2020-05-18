Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union City Barber's Invention Could Be Game Changer For Salons

Cecilia Levine
Edwin Ramirez, the 15-year owner of Union City's 201 Stylez barbershop, has invented a plexiglass shield that will change the game for salons.
Edwin Ramirez, the 15-year owner of Union City's 201 Stylez barbershop, has invented a plexiglass shield that will change the game for salons. Photo Credit: Edwin Ramirez (201 Stylez Instagram)

A Union City barber's invention could be a massive game-changer for others in his field.

Edwin Ramirez, the 15-year owner of 201 Stylez on Park Avenue, has rolled out "Shields on Wheels" to help keep clients and their barbers safe during a cut.

Ramirez, who was forced to close his barbershop in March, came up with the idea for a plexiglass shield while working at a carpentry shop he also owns, Pix11 reports.

The shield contains a cutout large enough for the barber to fit their hands and tools through, and is on wheels, so the barber can work around a client's head.

Ramirez is working on a concept for hair salons and has already been contacted by other barbers looking to order a set of shields.

"We have to get adapted to what’s coming up to fight this," Ramirez told the news outlet.

Click here for more from Pix11.

