Uncle Louie's Pizza Replacing Momma's Kitchen In Montvale

Uncle Louie's Pizza will be replacing Momma's Kitchen in Montvale.

Momma's announced its W. Grand Avenue location had closed on Friday on Facebook, six years after replacing 15 Grand Bistro.

"Bielat Santore & Company, the broker involved in the sale, said the restaurant is "in good hands" under new owner and esteemed restaurateur, Uncle Louie's owner David Brancato, who comes from more than 30 years of experience in the industry.

"I am excited to start serving the community of Montvale and Pascack Valley,” said Brancato in a report published by the broker.

"Uncle Louie’s is a great compliment to the community offering a fresh approach to cooking and delicious pizza at affordable prices."

Brancato's partners, Aldo Nocera and Francisco Armando Ortega, also have more than 20 years of culinary expertise.

Momma's Kitchen thanked the community for their support.

"It has been a pleasure serving all of you, the town of Montvale and the surrounding communities," the post says.

"Thank you for all the support over the last 6 years. It has been great meeting and getting to know so many wonderful customers, friends & employees."

All gift cards will be honored.

No word yet on an opening date.

