Ulta Beauty Opening 5 New Stores As South Jersey Location Shutters

One Ulta Beauty store in New Jersey is set to close as five others open, a new report says.

The cosmetics retailer said its Vineland store in the Cumberland Mall is among the 19 set to close by year's end.

New Ulta Beauty stores, however, are coming to the following five New Jersey towns, according to NJ.com:

Paramus

Tom’s River

East Rutherford

Chester

Wayne

Ulta Beauty top officials blamed COVID-19’s economic disruption as the reason for the 19 cuts.

Timing and locations for the new stores have not yet been announced.

